Udaipur: Former royal family member of Mewar, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, created a world record by planting 21,058 trees in 40 minutes. He successfully entered the Guinness Book of World Records on Saturday for planting different types of saplings under the 'Beej Bhavish' (seeds of future) campaign. He planted a record number of trees in Zanana Mahal located at City Palace.

With this record, the Udaipur scion has now got the unique achievement of having entered the Guinness Records for the 7th time within 4 years. All the records that have been bestowed on Lakshyaraj have been in the field of philanthropy. The royal family member took this initiative to stress the need for protecting the environment.

Lakshyaraj further stated that this historical project is a benchmark in the Green Revolution and these trees will provide oxygen for the people every day. They will also transform the ecosystem of the region, he said adding that this enormous tree plantation drive was accomplished under his leadership with a dedicated team of volunteers.

The prince of Udaipur is known for his unwavering commitment towards the society and has created awareness on several social issues related to the rural and urban populace in the region. He has conducted campaigns for numerous social causes in the field of education, health, environment etc to improve the standard of living.

Maharaj Lakshyaraj is seen as the driving force behind the growth story of Udaipur. The scion of the oldest dynasty in the world, his unconditional contribution towards the hospitality and tourism industry and society at large is widely recognized.

