Udaipur: The two sons of tailor Kanhaiya Lal who was murdered in broad daylight on June 28, got government jobs as junior assistants. According to sources, the Gehlot government has given financial assistance and government jobs to the sons of Kanhaiya Lal, Yash, and Tarun. On Friday, they took the blessings of their mother and joined Udaipur Collectorate in the post of Junior Assistant.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Yash said that a new responsibility has come on their shoulder. He further added that "the job of junior assistant has been given by the state government, I want to do it with all sincerity. Along with this, both of us also want to study. My father's dream was to prepare us for UPSC after graduation."

Yash and Tarun appealed that the state government should bring the accused to justice at the earliest. They said that those who have been caught so far are not the only ones who were involved in the murder. "There are many more people who were involved in this conspiracy," they further added.