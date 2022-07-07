Jaipur (Rajasthan): Several startling revelations come to the fore in the Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case, as the investigation progresses. Ghaus Mohammad in association with Mohammad Riyaz Attari hacked Kanhaiyalal to death. The duo, along with three other associates Mohsin, Asif, and Mohammad Mohsin, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency. While raids are on to arrest the remaining accused in the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe findings have so far revealed that killers Ghaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz, were in contact with several people in Pakistan and they were directed to execute the plan by their Pak handlers; when the nationwide uproar against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammed, was going on. Ghaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz were asked to do something 'big' by their so-called Pakistani 'mentor'.

Besides, the assailants were planning to liquidate Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal in his house. Both the assailants Ghaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz wanted to kill Kanhaiya Lal by entering his house but they were unable to locate his residence. Hence, the plan was aborted, said police sources. According to sources in the SIT, apart from murdering Kanhaiya Lal, both had plans to kill some other persons also, but they were unable to do the recce of those people as they could not procure information about them.