Muzaffarpur: The Patna High Court ordered the Muzaffarpur Central Jail authorities to release the Nigerian prisoners Solomon Aligvyu and Yugvum Sinachi Onia. These two were sentenced to a serving period of three years in jail, for the violation of the Foreigners Act in 2019. They already served a period of one and a half years in jail before they were ordered to be released on Wednesday.

These two Nigerians were arrested on March 14, 2019, in Patna for traveling without a visa. They got caught after they boarded a bus from Mahsaul Chowk in Sitamarhi for Patna. The bus authorities, as a part of the routine check, asked them for a visa. After they failed to present an applicable visa for India, a complaint the basis of visa violation was lodged in the Runni Saidpur Police Station in Bihar. However, the police could procure visas for Nepal along with mobile phones, clothes, passport, dollars, and some Indian rupees from them during the arrest.

After being sentenced to the punishment, the convicted were shifted to the Muzaffarpur Central Jail in October 2019.

The Patna High Court, after considering their all-over behavior and good conduct in jail, passed orders for their release.

Both the prisoners were thereafter released respectfully by the Muzaffarpur Central Jail authorities and escorted to the Delhi International Airport via train. From there, they flew to their country.

Both of them expressed gratitude for good treatment and said that they didn't even feel that they were in a foreign country, informed jail superintendent Brijesh Kumar Mehta.