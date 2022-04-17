Aligarh: Two men were injured and one of them seriously after goons pelted stones on them over a minor dispute in Hande Wali Gali of Madargate Police Chowki area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

As per sources, there was an altercation between two groups after which some bike-borne youths showed up in the area and pelted stones on the people on the other side, in which two people were injured. One seriously injured identified as Nisar has been taken to the district hospital for treatment. Mohammad Shamshad, a local resident, said that some boys came under the influence of alcohol and started uttering abusive words.

The people of the area went towards the police post, in the meantime, some 15 to 20 more boys arrived in the area and started pelting stones at the locals, Shamshad said. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police immediately reached the spot and started maintaining peace. However, no arrest has been made in the incident.

In view of the tension, the police force has been deployed on the spot. Officer II Mohsin Khan said that the matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against the accused, he said.

On the question of stone-pelting, he said that CCTV footage is being scrutinized. Action will be taken against whoever tried to disturb the peace, added Khan.

