Telangana: The ruling party TRS in Telangana on Thursday organized protests across the State against a hike in the price of LPG, petrol, and food items. State Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohd Mahmood Ali and TRS MLC K Kavitha held a protest at the office of the civil supplies at Begumpet in Hyderabad. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Centre has withdrawn investments and is privatizing public sector undertakings.

Singareni was incensed that they were trying to privatize the coal mines. Farmers said they were not going to buy crops. Minister alleged Farmers were outraged that they were not given at least an appointment to talk about their problems. Farmers in every village in the state are concerned said MLC Kalwakuntla Kavitha. The Central govt we demanded the purchase of grain in Telangana on the lines of Punjab.

Kavitha also said that has not held dharnas in the state since 2014 and did not think the need would arise the protests again. TRS leaders attacking the NDA government at the Centre. MLC Kavitha daughter of Chief Minister KCR said on BJP before elections, made tall promises of achieving rapid progress in the country. BJP government said they will increase the GDP.

People believed and voted for BJP. GDP saw growth now. What is GDP? Gas price increased, Diesel price increased and Petrol price increased," she said and demanded the Centre to roll back the price hike. The GOI has imposed unreal fuel and LPG prices. The country is suffering from high inflation and unemployment. This is punishing the common man. The Union government should reverse this decision. We'll fight for the interests of the people of India," she tweeted.

