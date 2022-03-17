Agartala: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma, who is also holding the portfolio of the Finance department, presented a tax-free budget of Rs 26, 892.67 crores for the financial year 2022-23 on Thursday, with a deficit of Rs 596.52 crore.

Presenting the budget for 2022-23, Jishnu Dev Varma said that this year's budget is 18.34 percent higher than the previous one. In order to be able to make large-scale investments in infrastructure, capital Expenditure has been doubled to Rs 5,285 crore from Rs 2,651 crores last year. The budget deficit is Rs 596.52 crore.

Dev Varma said that the government will spend Rs 152.50 crore on six new schemes while Rs 518.93 will be spent on 19 new projects in Tripura. Laying the budget proposal on the table, Dev Verma said, “In the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected economies across the world. Despite the COVID-19 challenge, the state government has responded timely to minimize its adverse impact through a multipronged strategy and has enabled the State GSDP to grow at an estimated rate of 12.16% during FY 2021-22. State GSDP is estimated to grow at about 13.28% in FY 2022-23 at constant prices”.

Allocation to the education sector has been kept at Rs 5,026 crore, which is an increase of 20.66% over the budget estimate of last year, while the health sector allocation has been fixed at Rs 1, 777 crores in 2022-23, which is an increase of 23% from last year, he said. He further informed that for the first in Tripura a new scheme named ‘Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana’ has been introduced with Rs 1000 crore.

“An amount Rs 1000 crore has been earmarked in BE 2022-23 under ‘Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana’ for various infrastructure and development projects in the state as a part of a celebration of 50 years of Statehood. The projects include- Roads, Sainik School, National Law University, Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Cha Shramik Kalyan Prakalpa, Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana, Agriculture Development Research-cum-Training Centres, Sports Infrastructure, Agri Trade Centre, Psychiatric Hospital, Rubber Mini Mission, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, etc,” the minister said.

READ: Tripura allocates Rs 20 crore for setting up playgrounds to boost sports