New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) administered by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), to provide an inclusive and composite health package for transgender persons under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the MoU will give "impetus to ensuring a rightful and respectable place for the transgender community by accessing healthcare services under PMJAY". "This MoU has laid the foundation for a landmark transformational reform in society. The move which provides special healthcare benefits to the transgender community goes beyond ensuring equality for the disadvantaged community," Mandaviya said.

Noting that the transgender community suffers stigma and exclusion, Mandaviya stressed that the provisioning of healthcare services under AB PMJAY is a "significant and firm step towards an inclusive society". Mandaviya emphasized that the government is working in a "decisive way to not only recognize rights of the transgender community but has taken various systematic steps for their welfare."

The health minister said that the MoU will extend all healthcare benefits to transgender persons across the country. The MoSJE will fund Rs 5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per annum under the scheme. Accordingly, transgender people will be eligible to seek treatment in any of the AB-PMJAY empaneled hospitals across the country.

Also read: CG: Transgender Kanchan spearheads Covid vaccination drive among third genders