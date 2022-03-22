Sirohi: A trailer carrying marble powder and a fuel truck collided on Tuesday near Gulabganj in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan. The two vehicles caught fire after the accident in which a young man was torched to death while three others had a narrow escape. The local police reached the spot and inquired about the incident.

The driver of the trailer, Kaluram Jat, resident of Ajmer district, died on the spot. The trailer was going from Kishangarh to Morbi in Gujarat when it collided with the truck near Gulabganj. CO Ghanshyam Verma, Tehsildar Jagdish Vishnoi and other officials reached the spot and gave necessary instructions to extinguish the fire. The truck and the trailer were gutted by the time the fire was brought under control.

