Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Skeletons of two persons were found inside the charred remains of a container and tanker which collided on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur six-lane highway late on Saturday night. According to police sources, it is feared that the skeletons are of the drivers of the two vehicles who were possibly burnt alive during the accident. They further revealed that the remains have been kept in the mortuary of Bhadesar Hospital and police are trying to identify them.

Eyewitnesses said that there were at least four people in the two vehicles out of which one was able to escape after the accident. The incident took place late on Saturday night when the container heading for Udaipur from Chittorgarh, suddenly lost control in the Bhadesar police station area and collided with the diesel-filled tanker, coming from the opposite side, after it broke through the divider. The tanker was coming from Udaipur and headed to Chittorgarh.

Within minutes of the collision, the two vehicles burst into flames. Several fire engines were rushed to the spot. It took them a few hours to douse the flames.