New Delhi: Today is the anniversary of the Delhi riots which broke out on February 23, 2020. The violence went on for 10 days. The scars of the Delhi riots have not yet healed yet. Although compensation or financial aid was provided to the affected families who lost their near and dear ones, the deep wound the riots had caused in people's minds will not be filled sooner. The nightmarish memories still haunt the riot-hit families. Many of them lost their sole breadwinner any amount of money will not be able to compensate for the human loss.

The investigation process as well as the framing of charges has been going in Delhi riot cases. Charges were framed in the 150 cases so far while the trial is underway against the accused. About three years ago, riots broke out in several localities of North East Delhi on February 23, 2020, wherein at least 53 people had been killed. More than 500 people were injured during the communal flare-ups.

The clash took place between Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pro-CAA protestors leading to deaths and injuries to several people. The violence went on unabated for 10 days leading to at least 53 dead and 200 others sustaining injuries. Shops and houses were torched and even places of worship were not spared by the miscreants. Several teams of police were set up to bring the situation under control.

So far, Delhi police had registered 758 FIRs. Whereas, mostly 695 FIRs were registered in different police stations of North East Delhi. Apart from this, the special cell and crime branch of Delhi police had registered FIRs against protesters staging sit-ins in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia localities of North East Delhi.

Delhi police crime branch has been investigating 62 cases related to the Delhi riots. The court has taken cognizance of 338 cases. Charges were framed in 150 cases while a special branch of the Delhi police has been investigating one case. So far, 2456 persons had been rounded up in the riot cases.