New Delhi: Derek O'Brien, the TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

Derek was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for the remaining winter session of Parliament for throwing rule book on the reporters' table during a discussion on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

On November 29, the first day of the Winter Session, the 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The 12 suspended MPs from various opposition parties have been sitting on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue.

These MPs are also carrying out a 'Jan Sansad', mock parliament, at the same location to mark their protest against their suspension.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour