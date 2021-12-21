New Delhi: New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining winter session for alleged unruly behaviour.

He allegedly threw the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair today during a discussion on the Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair said that O'Brien raised a point of order to which the Deputy Chairman properly responded.

Patra also said that soon after the TMC MP threw the Rajya Sabha Rule Book at the Chair.

"The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary general or officials sitting at the table," said Patra.

O'Brien was suspended after a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard was passed by the Upper House.

"The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," tweeted O'Brien.