Sonipat: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of withdrawing farm laws, it was assumed that farmers would now end their strike and return home from the front, but on behalf of United Front, farmers leader Rakesh Tikait made it clear that this movement would not end immediately. Earlier, farmer leaders said that the final decision on ending the movement would be taken on Saturday by the leaders of all the farmers' organisations, but the joint meeting of farmers to be held on the Singhu border was postponed.

Similarly, United Kisan Morcha leader Darshanpal informed the ETV Bharat correspondent over the phone that the joint meeting of farmers' organisations, which was proposed to be held on Saturday, was postponed till Sunday. According to the information, after holding a meeting of farmer leaders on the Singhu border, they will also consider the removing of barricades from Ghazipur and Tikri borders when the laws are withdrawn. The most important issue that would be discussed in the meeting is to chalk out a strategy regarding the MSP.

