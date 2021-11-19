Hyderabad: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repeal of the three Central farm laws, noted agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan said that he is happy with the announcement.

In a statement issued, Professor Swaminathan said, "I am happy with the announcement today. I emphasize that C2+50% is the core of the reports of the National Commission on farmers. The future of our agriculture depends on the impact we can make on three fronts: production, procurement and prices. These should be attended to concurrently."

Swaminathan, known as the 'Father of Green Revolution', has been asking the government to fix minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce based on a comprehensive measure of production costs of crops that includes paid-out cost, imputed value of family labour, imputed rent and interest on owned land and capital (called ‘C2’ ) to provide farmers 50 per cent returns.

Read: All three farm laws repealed, says PM Narendra Modi

It may be recalled that the National Policy for Farmers was formulated by the National Commission on Farmers chaired by Swaminathan in 2007 with an aim to improve the economic viability of farming and increase net income of farmers.

The farmers, who were protesting under various umbrella groups against the government's three farm laws, have been demanding the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.