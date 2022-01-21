Srinagar: A bus carrying wedding-goers lost control and fell into a deep gorge at Shankarpur area in Pauri district of Uttarakhand on Friday, killing three and seriously injuring 18 others. The bride and groom, traveling to the wedding, were also among those aboard the bus.

The procession which was returning after the marriage of Sanjay, a resident of Nandgram at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, included a total of 21 persons on board, including the driver.

Locals rushed to the spot and by calling the helpline number 108, took the injured to Ramnagar Government Hospital. As per information, the condition of the injured is critical.

As per information, everyone aboard the bus was injured in the accident, except the husband-wife duo. Two women and a man are among the dead in the incident. The police are collecting additional information about the incident.

Also read: Haridwar Hate Speech: Uttarakhand HC hears Swami Prabodhanand Giri's plea