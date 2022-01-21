Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today heard Swami Prabodhanand Giri's plea to quash FIR lodged against him over provocative speeches made by Hindu religious leaders at the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar.

A single bench of vacation judge Justice NS Dhanik, hearing the matter through video conferencing, asked the government to clarify the situation by 25 January. The next date of hearing is 25 January.

Nadeem Ali resident Jwalapur Haridwar had lodged a complaint at Haridwar Kotwali on 2 January alleging that the Dharma Sansad was a call to wage war against Muslims. Nadeem alleged that Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi, Yeti Narasimhanand, and others later made a video of provocative speeches.

The plea alleged that these provocative speeches led to an atmosphere of unrest in the district, and the country's image was tarnished at the international level. The plea also alleged that an attempt was made by Prabodhanand Giri to spread violence against the people living in the mosques of Haridwar.

Earlier, on the basis of the complaint, police have filed a case against Prabodhanand Giri, including Narasimhanand Giri, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Dharmadas Maharaj, Parmanand Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapurna, Swami Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chavanunder under Section 153A, 295 of IPC for giving an inflammatory speech. Swami Prabodhanand Giri thus approached the High Court to stay his arrest and quash the FIR.

