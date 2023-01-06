Gaya: Three students of a Bihar government school brought international recognition for the state. The three contestants from Zila School in Gaya district successfully spotted four asteroids thereby receiving a letter of appreciation from the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) for achieving a breakthrough in space exploration.

Besides, in the greetings sent to them, these students were asked to get ready for another asteroid hunting mission. They might be taken on board for asteroid hunting if the need arises, the IASC letter said. The three students from Gaya government school were part of the altogether 220 contestants drawn from all over the world to take part in the competition.

The contest was orgainized by the Saptarshi India wherein ten students under the mentorship of four teachers headed by Gaya Zila school teacher Devendra Kumar Singh was invited by the organization to take part. The participating teams were given online training by the IASC in detecting asteroids. After the training, the contestants were given imageries of the asteroids for detection purpose.

"Our students were involved in asteroids hunting spree competition organized by Saptarishi India. Five students from Gaya government schools were taking part in the contest in which three belonged to Gaya Zila School. These students belonging to Gaya Zila School were successful in spotting four new asteroids. The imageries were provided by the IASC for the spotting purpose," said Devendra Kumar Singh, teacher and mentor of Zila School in Gaya.

In the competition, among the ten member contestants from across the country, five students were from Gaya district in Bihar. These students were Anurag Kumar, Aditya Kumar, Pratiksha Singh, Aman Kumar and Divyanka Singh.