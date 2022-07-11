Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department on Sunday took over the investigation into the arson attack at Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence here, hours after three persons were arrested for causing extensive destruction to the property.

Sri Lankan police on Sunday arrested three people for setting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence here on fire on Saturday, which caused extensive destruction of the property, media reports said.

A group of irate protesters on Saturday night entered Wickremesinghe's private residence at Cambridge Place and set it on fire, inflicting extensive damage to the property and damaging a luxury sedan, amid massive anti-government protests.

A video released by the Daily Mirror newspaper on Twitter showed grim visuals of Wickremesinghe's charred residence and a damaged sedan. Paintings and other artworks were strewn across the house and the compound. Among those arrested include a 19-year-old Mount Lavinia resident and two residents of Galle, aged 24 and 28 respectively, web portal Colombo Page reported, quoting the Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Talduwa.

More arrests are expected, police said.

Talduwa said the suspects are currently in the custody of Colpetty Police and will be produced in court later on Sunday, web portal Lanka First reported. The investigation into the incident has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), police said.

The residence was replete with a rare collection of books and old Buddha statues, most of which Wickremesinghe had inherited, the Colombo Page report said, quoting a spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office.

Army personnel managed to recover some books from the residence, an official told the Daily Mirror newspaper. Wickremesinghe and his spouse Professor Maithrie Wickremesinghe stayed in this residence, the report said.

The incident came hours after Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also offered to resign on July 13. Hours before his decision, a huge mob broke the police cordon and entered the Presidential House. (PTI)