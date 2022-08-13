Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that "those who don't love this soil have no right to live." Addressing a gathering at Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) after launching the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Sinha said, "Some people are having stomach aches because of the glasses they are wearing.

They are not able to see what has changed in Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years. The change is that today 10,000 flags in Pulwama and 8,000 in Tral are being waved by the local youth”. “Some are saying they are being forced. Who has been forced? No one is saying anyone should wave the tricolour, it's an independent choice.

The flag doesn't belong to an individual, it is the pride of India. Those who don't love this soil have no right to live, their life is without any meaning," he added. The LG said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has become the “world's biggest campaign". "I urge you all to participate in the campaign," he said. Speaking on militancy, Sinha said, "I assert innocents shouldn't be touched and culprits shouldn't be spared.

No innocent has been killed by the bullets of security forces during the last three years. There used to be shutdowns, markets and schools used to remain closed. Stone pelting was common but today these youth are carrying smartphones. Yet, some people can't see this change." In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Sinha said: "There are some people who don't want development and tourists here.

They are working on the directions of the neighbouring country. This all must stop and I want to tell you that the time has come to put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism in one year. Security forces are doing their job and I appeal to locals for cooperation." Sinha claimed that in the coming time “Jammu and Kashmir will be ahead of everyone else”.

"How do you want to see Jammu and Kashmir in the coming time? There can be no development without peace. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is recording most tourist arrivals and flights operations. Next near Kashmir will be connected to Kanayakumari via train. The 11 hour journey from Jammu to Srinagar will be reduced to 4.30 hours," he said, adding, "Jammu and Kashmir is developing due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We believe in equal opportunities for women in every sector and it will lead to the true development of Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier in the day, Sinha started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Jammu and Kashmir by distributing National flags among the Raj Bhawan staff in Srinagar. On the occasion, he paid tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters, and said that the National flag has been the “symbol of hopes and dreams of our citizens for the last 75 years and continues to guide and lead us to a glorious future”.

The Lt Governor appealed to all citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes and celebrate the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with full fervour and patriotism.