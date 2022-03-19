Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Artists in Agra on Saturday were seen busy making paintings of freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, and several other great personalities to mark Taj Mahotsav, a 10-day festival set to be held from March 20 to March 29 this year.

Besides, the walls of Shilpagram are also adoring the murals of Gods and Goddesses as well as the country's military might. Pillars and walls are also decked up with the paintings of tanks, missiles, and fighter jets. Deputy Director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, Arun Kumar Rawat said the walls and pillars of the Shilpagram are being decorated with murals, keeping in mind the theme of this year's Taj Mahotsav: 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Ke Sang Taj Mahotsav Ke Rang'. National Flower, National Bird, Tricolor as well as paintings of freedom fighters are finding space in the murals.

Painter Roop Singh, talking about the artworks, said at least 150 paintings will adorn the walls of Shilpagram. Paintings of freedom fighters and India's military power will be put up for display. Another artist Firoze said, the murals on the walls of Shilpagram speak about the country's progress and military might. These paintings also talk about the culture and traditions of the country.

Decks were cleared to organise Taj Mahotsav from March 20 to March 29, which had earlier been put on hold due to Covid-19 in 2021, besides, the event was further deferred following the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for UP elections in 2022.