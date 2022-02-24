Agra: Decks have been cleared to organize Taj Mahotsav from March 20 to March 29, which was put on hold due to Covid in 2021, besides, the event was further deferred following the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for UP elections in 2022. This year's theme for the Mahotsav will be 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Ke Sang Taj Mahotsav Ke Rang'.

A meeting to this effect was convened under the leadership of Agra Commissioner Amit Gupta and the stamp of approval for new dates was given. Now, the Taj Mahotsav is scheduled to take place from March 20 to March 29. The Agra Commissioner gave necessary instructions to officials for holding the festival.

Scores of artisans from across the country are set to put up their stalls at the International Fair for 10 days; which looks like a Mini India. People from India and abroad throng the festival venue located just one kilometer away from the Taj Mahal. Several committees for overseeing the cultural programs, fair management, publicity wing, security and traffic arrangements, allotment of stalls to artisans for putting up their products, booking counters for sale of tickets, stay arrangements for artisans and others--- have been formed, said sources.

The entry fee for visitors to the fair venue will be Rs 50 per person and children below three years of age will be allowed free of cost. Foreign tourists will be allowed entry to Taj Mahotsav venue without charging any fee, but those visiting the Taj Festival continuously for three days will have to purchase a ticket costing Rs 300, added the source.