Kulgam: National Conference working-president and former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah on Friday termed the film—The Kashmir Files, a "concocted story" stating that “many lies have been projected in the movie” and that it wasn’t NC government in 1990 but a Governor’s rule under the VP Singh’s regime during which the exodus took place.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally at Kulgam district of south Kashmir, Omar said, "Firstly, it isn’t clear whether the movie is a documentary or a film. If it is a documentary then it was alright, but the makers have themselves claimed that the movie was based on reality. But the fact is that many lies have been projected in the film and the biggest one is that it has been wrongly shown that there was an NC government".

The fact is that it was Governor’s rule in 1990 in J&K when Kashmiri Pandit’s left Kashmir. At the Centre it was BJP-backed government headed by VP Singh,” Omar said. He also said that not just Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) have migrated and have been killed in Kashmir but Muslims and Sikhs too were killed. “Muslims and Sikhs have also migrated from Kashmir who didn't return yet,” Omar said.

Omar said it was regrettable that KPs migrated from Kashmir but NC tried and continues to play its part to bring them back safely. “But Kashmiri Files has spoiled such plans,” the former Chief Minister said. Over the recent visit of BJP chief JP Nadda to Jammu and the Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the region from today, Omar said that NC was "watching the developments keenly and would act accordingly".