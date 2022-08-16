Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife, who had just unfurled the national flag at an Anganwadi centre in Kesavapatnam of Telangana's Karimnagar district on Monday. The accused identified as Kanakam Praveen from Chigurumamidi Mandal Indurthi dragged her wife Sirisha (30) from Kesavapatnam Mandal Kendra while she was distributing sweets among the children after unfurling the tricolour at an Anganwadi centre.

After dragging her on the road, Praveen slit her throat killing her on the spot. When a youth named Kumar tried to stop the accused, he was stabbed with a knife and was slightly injured. The accused is absconding. Sirisha has been working as an Anganwadi worker for four years. The two had a love marriage a decade ago but had been embroiled in a marital dispute for some time after which Sirisha had been staying in Kesavapatnam. She had also demanded a divorce from her husband. The couple had two children, aged 8 and 9 years.