Dispur/ Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit back at his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for seeking proof of the surgical strike by the Indian Army.

In response, Sarma posted a news clipping about the surgical attack on his Twitter handle and said, “Dear KCR Garu, here is the video graphic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave army. In spite of this, you question the valor of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army.”

Telangana CM, on Sunday, in a press conference sought proof of surgical strikes. Aiding Rahul Gandhi's demand, Chandrashekhar Rao said that he had raised the right question on the surgical strike.

Rao said that he will also ask for proof from the Government of India. It is the responsibility of the Government of India to clear the confusion of the public about the surgical strike. "This is Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) propaganda," adds KCR.

Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Vishwasarma, during his campaign in Uttarakhand, criticized Rahul Gandhi for seeking evidence on the Indian Army's surgical strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Himanta Vishwasarma said that they never asked for proof from Rahul that he is the son of Rajiv Gandhi. Reacting to Assam CM's statement, Telangana CM had demanded the sacking of Himanta for the statement.

Himanta Viswasarma had asked KCR why the Telangana CM was silent when Rahul was raising questions on the surgical strike. He neither reacted nor tweeted on Rahul's statement.

Earlier, India has destroyed training camps and launching pads of terrorists by entering Pakistan twice. The first time in 2016, by entering PoK, the Indian Army killed 40 terrorists and for the second time after the terrorist attack on Pulwama, 200 to 300 terrorists were killed through the 2019 Balakot airstrike. There was a terrorist attack in Pulwama on 14 February 2019, the responsibility of which was taken by Pakistan's terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed.

