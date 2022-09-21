Thrissur (Kerala): Two shutters of the Parambikulam dam in Kerala lifted on their own due to a technical snag leading to gushing waters and an alarming rise in flood level in the Chalakudi river. High alert was sounded in both the Thrissur and Palakkad districts following this. The flood is gushing down to the Peringalkuthu dam, where the authorities opened all six shutters to avoid any danger to the dam.

The shutters of the Parambikulam dam came up automatically around 2 am on Wednesday, releasing huge amounts of water to the Peringalkuthu reservoir. All six shutters of Peringalkuthu dam were opened to manage the unexpected inflow, causing a flood in the Chalakudy river. District authorities have issued a caution to people living close to the river banks.

Sources said the water level in Chalakudy River could go up to 4.5 metres as 600 million cubic metre water is being released per second from Peringalkuthu dam. Revenue Minister K Rajan has asked the people not to panic but to exercise great caution. Since there are no heavy rains, the situation would be under control, he said. While hectic efforts are being made to plug the leakage, people living on the banks of rivers near the dam have been alerted and those living in low-lying areas have been evacuated.

The Kerala government has meanwhile requested neighbouring Tamil Nadu to open all sluice gates. The Parambikulam dam, situated in Palakkad district, is one of major water sources for Coimbatore city. The local administration urged the people to remain alert while there was no need to panic.