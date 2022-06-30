Bengaluru: A survey report on the ruling BJP -- which ambitiously aims to come to power for the next term -- suggests that the prospects of leaders that wish to hover the flags high in Karnataka could be facing a setback. The survey underlines how the situation in the state has not changed even after the leadership change in the BJP which came to power in the state through 'Operation Lotus'. Though Basavaraja Bommai has taken over the Chief minister's chair, the survey reports show that it is difficult for the BJP to come to power on its own.

A similar survey was conducted for the first time during CM Yediyurappa's tenure when an internal survey was initiated through a private agency. This particular survey had suggested that it would be difficult for the high command back then to win more than 80 seats. Another such fresh survey conducted during Bommai 's administration is also suggesting a setback for the party that conducted it.

The report of the survey states that the party would fall behind in getting a majority in the elections. With the report further highlighting that the party might be in a difficult position, there are speculations that many defending MLAs are fearful of defeat. Thus, it is clear that this time the High Command is directly taking charge of the election.

Also read: Karnataka shocker: Two dead as man sets his wife's father, family members on fire over divorce

Another similar survey recently conducted by senior surveyors detailed that the saffron party will get only 70-80 seats which are unsatisfactory figures. A third survey conducted by a private agency, however, issued a report contrary to the High Command's calculation. Although, if the majority findings and speculations are to be believed, it is evident from the reports that it is not easy for the party to form a government.

Based on the findings of this report, the BJP has braced itself and has initiated action for change. The party has started organising party week bases, which is considered the first weapon usually drawn out on the battleground. The party is seemingly giving priority to the Old Mysore region, having lost in the recently held South Graduate Constituency elections, which is seen as a serious setback in this region.

Furthermore, BJP has expanded its strategies and is keeping in touch with top brass including party leaders in Kalyana Karnataka regions like Old Mysore, based on caste calculations. The saffron leaders have already begun campaigning to attract leaders with the capability to influence the neighbouring constituencies irrespective of their popularity. Recently many Congress and JDS leaders have also joined the party.

With an aim to have a considerable impact on the south, the party is also eyeing states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The party, for a start, is putting all efforts to secure a full majority in Karnataka, in the hope to extend its base to the neighboring states.

However, with the reports, the party has a challenge ahead of it to reach its aims. Moreover, several issues including the recent contractor's suicide, PSI recruitment scandal, hijab controversy, loudspeakers in mosques, and textbook controversies have affected the ruling party's charisma. It is said that the High Command has instructed the leaders of the state to take control of these issues.