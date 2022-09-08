Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after she failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 exams in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, Chennai Police said on Thursday. The NEET results were declared last night.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Laksha Swetha, resident of Cholapuram, Indira Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal. The student was also pursuing a second-year MBBS in the Philippines. Swetha was the daughter of a government school headmistress and she completed Class 12 in 2019.

She was living with her mother before moving to the Philippines since her mother became estranged from her father." At 3:30, his mother Amuda called for an ambulance and rushed her daughter to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) in Chennai," said police. (with Agency inputs)

