New Delhi: A row has erupted over the recent comments of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "big brother" during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday. However, Punjab Congress MP Gurujit Aujla has asserted that this matter should be taken in a spirit of sportsmanship.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Aujla said, "There should not be any controversy regarding this issue. Imran Khan is a friend of Navjot Singh Sidhu. If any Prime Minister would be my friend, then obviously I would also get such a warm welcome. I think this issue should also be taken with the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship,"

Bharatiya Janata Party has been targeting the Congress party over this matter. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya has tweeted, "Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan Loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh."

Meanwhile, the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that his party is ready to hold talks with BJP on seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. When asked if this will make any impact on Congress' electoral prospects, Aujla replied, "It all depends on what kind of sacrifices Capt Amarinder Singh going to make and who is going to support him. Because right now, Captain Amarinder Singh is alone and he is forming a party on his own,"

Speaking about the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws, Aujla said, "We want the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot a day so that a proper debate would happen on this issue and then these laws can be withdrawn in Parliament. PM should also listen to the opposition because they will also speak for the welfare of the farmers,"

He also asserted that PM should also accept that majority of farmers were not in favour of these laws and that is why BJP had to face defeat in recent by-polls.

"This is what PM was unable to understand. If this is just a small section, then how come BJP lost the recent by-polls in which farmers voted against them. When PM has already accepted his mistake then he should not give a wrong direction to this issue," Aujla stated.