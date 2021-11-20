Gurdaspur: Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday addressed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as his 'elder brother', and drew flak from the BJP's IT cell in charge Amit Malviya.

Amit Malviya who lambasted Sidhu for this took to twitter and wrote, "Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?"

Prior to his departure, Sidhu had refrained from speaking to the media saying that he would speak on his return. He was accompanied by his advisors.

His visit comes after a fresh tussle erupted in Punjab Congress following the exclusion of Sidhu's name from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led delegation comprising state Cabinet ministers that visited the Kartarpur Sahib on November 18.

Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches Kartarpur Corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday.

The union government decided to re-open the Kartarpur corridor on November 17 after it was closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.

Earlier, Imran Khan government of Pakistan praised cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for his role in the opening of the corridor to Sikh pilgrimage site Kartarpur Sahib between the two countries.

The camaraderie between Imran Khan and Sidhu has been in the news since 2018 when the latter attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Pakistan PM. Sidhu has never failed to receive brickbats for the same.