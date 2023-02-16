Agra: Much-famed Taj Mahotsav 2023 this year will commence on Feb. 20 at the Shilpgram near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal instead of the scheduled Feb. 18, officials said. The officials attributed the slight delay to the busy schedule of administration and the local body in making G-20 meeting and birth anniversary event of Chathrapati Shivaji Maharaj arrangements.

Joint director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department Avinash Chandra Mishra said the Taj Mahotsav date was changed to Feb. 20 and will go on till March 1. Earlier, the festival used to start on Feb. 18 and go on till Feb. 27. Last year, the event was Now, the festival will be organised from Feb. 20 and it will continue till March 1, he said.

On the arrangements, the official said two welcome arches have been erected at the Shilpgram at the festival venue. One will be a replica of India Gate and the other of Buland Darwaza. Around 30 shops related to home decors, ethic products, artifacts and many more, have been put up at the Shilpgram.

Artisans and craftsmen belonging to different states have put on display their products at the fair ground. Besides, food stalls have also been set up at the Taj Mahotsav fair ground, where people can relish mouth-watering delicacies of different states, the Tourism official added.

Mini India- Shilpgram at the Taj Mahotsav is also known as the Mini India. Wooden crafts from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, garments such as Salwar-Kameez, stoles and Pashmina shawls from Kashmir, terracotta products from Faridabad, Kantha Sarees of West Bengal and Varanasi, and Bihar's silk sarees, Chikan work of Lucknow, garments from Andhra Pradesh, cane furniture from Assam and others find place at the fair venue.

Entry fee- The entry fee to the Shilpagram is Rs 50 rupees per person. No entry fee for child up to three years of age. Foreigners do not require a separate ticket since their Taj Mahal ticket will be treated as a valid entry token for the Mahotsav. The group ticket for 100 school children dressed in uniform will be Rs 500. Entry of two teachers with group will be free. Visitors will have to purchase a separate ticket for attending the cultural program at an open air auditorium.