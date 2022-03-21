Agra: With the lighting of traditional lamps jointly by UP Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, the 10-day-long Taj Mahotsav kicked off at Shilpagram in Agra on Sunday. The Taj festival will conclude on March 29. Bollywood singer Papon with his hit numbers enthralled the audience to the hilt. This year's theme of the Taj festival is 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Ke Sang Taj Mahotsav Ke Rang.'

The walls of Shilpagram are also adoring the murals of Gods and Goddesses as well as the country's military might. Pillars and walls are also decked up with the paintings of tanks, missiles and fighter jets. Deputy Director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department Arun Kumar Rawat said the walls and pillars of the Shilpagram have been decorated with murals, keeping in mind the theme of this year's Taj Mahotsav: 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Ke Sang Taj Mahotsav Ke Rang'. National Flower, National Bird and Tricolour as well as paintings of freedom fighters are finding space in the murals.

The Taj Mahotsav kick-started with the theme 'A Tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji'. UP Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Mukesh Kumar Meshram were present at the inaugural session of the Taj Mahotsav. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary UP Tourism Department Mukesh Kumar Meshram, said, "Such festivals are the part of our culture and heritage. UP Tourism Department will work towards giving Taj Mahotsav more International exposure."

The venue of the Taj Mahotsav, Shilpagram, has got a Mini-India look where artisans from various parts of the country have put up their stalls on a variety of items. Glass products of Firozabad, earthen pots from Khurja, marble and Zardozi items from Agra, Chikankari work of Lucknow, furniture from Saharanpur as well terracotta items are some of the main attractions among the visitors. These products are also grabbing the eyeballs of tourists and visitors at the Taj Mahotsav. Besides, mouth-watering delicacies from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala and several other states are the gastronomical delights for the visitors at the Taj Mahotsav. Different types of playing equipment like sliders, swings and others are also drawing children's attention in hordes.

The entry fee for visitors to the fair venue is Rs 50 per person and children below three years of age will be allowed free of cost. Foreign tourists are allowed to enter the Taj Mahotsav venue without any fee, but those visiting the Taj Festival continuously for three days will have to purchase a ticket costing Rs 300, added the source.