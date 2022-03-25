Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who sang the viral Kacha Badam song, enthralled the audience with his hit numbers at the Taj Mahotsav. Badyakar made a grand entry to the Shilpagram on Thursday night, the venue of the ongoing Taj Mahotsav at Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

People at the Shilpagram were restless to listen to him once again and the audience was jostling for space. Waving to the spectators, who had gathered at an open auditorium, Bhuban Badyaka crooned hit numbers-"Birbhum Te Bari Aamar, Nam To Hoye...(I belong to Birbhum...). People started dancing to his tunes.

Bhuban Badyakar belongs to Kuraljugari village in Birbhum district of West Bengal. His chartbuster Kacha Badam became popular on social media. He shot to the limelight, thereafter. To eke out his livelihood, Bhuban used to sell peanuts making rounds of different villages in West Bengal. Now, he has attained 'celebrity status. Hence, he got an invite to enthrall the audience at Taj Mahotsav.

The venue of the Taj Mahotsav, Shilpagram, has got a Mini-India look where artisans from various parts of the country have put up their stalls on a variety of items. Glass products of Firozabad, earthen pots from Khurja, marble and Zardozi items from Agra, Chikankari work of Lucknow, furniture from Saharanpur as well as terracotta items are some of the main attractions among the visitors. These products are also grabbing the eyeballs of tourists and visitors at the Taj Mahotsav. Besides, mouth-watering delicacies from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala and several other states are the gastronomical delights for the visitors at the Taj Mahotsav. Different types of playing equipment like sliders, swings and others are also drawing children's attention in hordes.

The entry fee for visitors to the fair venue is Rs 50 per person and children below three years of age will be allowed free to the venue. Foreign tourists are allowed to enter the Taj Mahotsav venue without any fee, but those visiting the Taj Festival continuously for three days will have to purchase a ticket costing Rs 300, added the source.