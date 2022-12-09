New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking copies of the agenda, of the decisions and of the resolution of a 2018 meeting of the Collegium.

Raising an article published in the media of an interview given by a member of the Collegium, the petitioner has contended that some decisions were apparently taken. Some discussions might have taken place. The petitioner asked for the copies of agenda, decisions and resolution.

The SC said "whatever is discussed shall not be in public domain. Only final decision required to be uploaded. Reliance on articles, we do not want to comment on the same. The subsequent resolution was very clear."