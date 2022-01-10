New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will set up an independent committee to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab last week.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli was hearing the plea filed by an organisation 'Lawyers Voice' seeking an investigation into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach on his way to address a political rally in Ferozpur, Punjab on January 5. The PM was stuck on a flyover for around 20 minutes due to protests after which he had to return ultimately.

The apex court proposed to include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and ADGP (security) of Punjab, in the independent committee to probe the security breach. The court asked both the Centre and Punjab government not to go ahead with their inquires in the matter. Both had set up investigation committees. The court will issue a detailed order by the end of the day naming the members of the committee.

While hearing the plea, the bench expressed displeasure at the Centre issuing show-cause notices to officials of the Punjab Government while the matter was under the examination of the Court. The bench called the Centre's show-cause notice "self-contradictory" while adding that "by constituting a Committee, the Centre seeks to inquire if there was a breach of the SPG Act and then it holds Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General guilty."

Earlier, during the hearing, the Punjab Advocate General DS Patwalia expressed lack of faith in the centre's probe and demanded an independent court-monitored probe into the security breach. Patwalia complained against show-cause notices to its chief secretary and DGP. "Hang me if I am guilty... but don't condemn me unheard," submitted Patwalia.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Delhi-based petitioner Lawyer's Voice, emphasised the importance of protection to the PM of the country and cited previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act. Singh even submitted that the Committee be asked to explore the invocation of UAPA also with respect to the incident, as the Punjab Police FIR only mentions a minor offence under the Indian Penal Code. Responding to this, the CJI said "let us not complicate the issue now".

