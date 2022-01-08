Chandigarh (Haryana): Amid the controversy over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's January 5 visit to Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday appealed President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss the Congress-led Punjab government and impose President's rule in the state.

A delegation of the Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Khattar on Friday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against the Punjab government for its alleged "conspiracy" over the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi.

"We are the world's biggest democracy. The way obstacles were created in Prime Minister's programme in Punjab is totally unacceptable. I have appealed to President to dismiss the Punjab government and to impose President's rule there," said Chief Minister Khattar after meeting the Governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on January 5.

The incident triggered a huge backlash against the Punjab government with the Home Ministry accusing the Punjab Police of neither following the protocol nor preparing any contingency route for PM's visit.

The issue is now in the Supreme Court which, on Friday, directed the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the records of the Prime Minister and directed the state of Punjab, Special Police Force, and central and state agencies to assist the Registrar General to provide entire record immediately of security lapse.

Read: Congress accuses BJP of trying to 'destablise' Channi-led govt using 'security lapse' issue