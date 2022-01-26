Bengaluru: Republic Day has been celebrated across Karnataka with great enthusiasm. Here is a unique program organized by Falcon Foundation in Bengaluru where students took out ‘Preamble March’ from the prominent Indian Express Circle to the Vidhana Sudha, the State Assembly.

The students distributed copies of the "Preamble of India’s Constitution" to passersby appealing them to read and have it on their desks at home. A small Indian flag too was handed over along with the preamble. The students also handed over some copies to police personnel and several government officials. People accepted it with all smiles and appreciated the students for the initiative taken up.

Earlier, the students read the Preamble of the Constitution in front of the State Assembly Vidhana Sudha. The students pledged saying ‘Our Constitution, Our Pride’, protection of constitutional values is everyone’s responsibility and that they would do everything to ensure its values prevail aiming at protecting the integrity of our country.

The students presented the song ‘Saare Jahan Se Acha, Hindostan Hamara’ on this occasion, the students expressed their happiness and said that we are proud to be Indians.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Subhan, Director, Falcon Institutions, said the real nationalism is explained in the Preamble of the Constitution itself and everyone who accepts and follows it, is the true nationalist. He said that the Constitution of India is the best work in the world, which promises equality to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, creed and language.

On this occasion, Maulana Zaheeruddin Qadri said it’s the ‘Ganga Jamuni’ Culture that is witnessed in every part of India, and it's special for India and nowhere else in the world.

Read: Bengal governor-Mamata govt tussle casts shadow on Republic Day parade