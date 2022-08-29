Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Talking about the Enforcement Department (ED) raid on his family's residence as well as sticking of notification for the seizure of property, SP MLA from Mohammadabad constituency Suhaib Ansari, said, "Yes the Enforcement Directorate officials carried out the search operation at my relative's residence, but they (ED) didn't find anything incriminating. Hence, they returned empty-handed. In fact, they (read ED) are carrying out search operations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra and other places. I didn't want to comment much on those raids."

"We didn't believe in grabbing others' property or taking a single penny. We have faith in the judiciary and the Constitution. We will welcome the court's decision," said Suhaib, adding, "ED officials pasted notification on Mau MLA's residence, but I didn't know about it. I came to know about it through the media. All matters are pending before the court. We will welcome the court's decision."