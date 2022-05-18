Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre, stating that Gyanvapi-like incidents were deliberately raised, instead of addressing basic issues of inflation, unemployment, and rising prices. Speaking to media persons, Yadav said, "Gyanvapi-like incidents are being deliberately stirred up by the BJP itself or by their aides behind a veil. The rise in fuel and food prices is put at the backburner."

Speaking to media persons over the recovery of Shivling at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, Akhilesh said, "BJP has invisible friends and they come out in the open to create differences in society from time to time. The saffron party deliberately creates hatred among people."

Also Read: Chandauli woman's death: Akhilesh seeks probe by sitting HC judge, murder case against cops

"Even the Supreme Court in its earlier rulings on the matter had stated that old issues shouldn't be raised. But, BJP believes in raking up issues related to Hindus and Muslims, sowing seeds of hatred; instead of addressing basic problems such as inflation, rising prices, and unemployment. They (BJP) didn't talk about the rising prices of diesel, petrol, steel, cement, mustard oil, and others. Earlier there was the One Nation One Ration Card. Now, days are not far away when the BJP will talk about One Nation One Capitalist. Hence, we will have to remain cautious against BJP," the SP chief added.

Akhilesh further went on to say," The BJP was earlier reaping benefits from the capitalists. The party received the highest donations from businessmen. Now, they want to make profit earnings from poor people also. The saffron party earlier doled out rations to the poor, and when the elections were over, they have forgotten the needy persons."

Talking about the Lucknow Agra Purvanchal expressway, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "The purpose for the construction of this expressway was the fast connectivity to Azamgarh. A visit to Azamgarh has become easy no doubt. The people of this area never asked for the expressway when Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. Despite that, the SP government then constructed the expressway for the people of this region. The public now has better connectivity due to this expressway. We are also taking advantage of the Purvanchal expressway. Visiting Azamgarh to meet people and returning back, has now become easy."

Also Read: 'Don't tell reason, solve the problem': Akhilesh to govt on power crisis