Lucknow: The sweeping win that the BJP managed to achieve in Uttar Pradesh, the chief of opposition Samajwadi Party has yet again raised questions on the EVMs. This time, Akhilesh Yadav has cited an audio clip as the basis for his claims, which happens to be going viral on social media. Yadav took to Twitter this morning to register his concerns and asked the Supreme Court as well as the President of India to acknowledge the matter and provide security to the youth speaking in the audio.

In his tweet written in Hindi, Yadav said, "An audio recording of a youngster talking about the replacement of EVM to an election officer is going viral on social media. The honorable Supreme Court and the President should take cognizance of it and the government should immediately give complete protection to the person concerned. The life of a person is more important to us than forming the government."

The audio recording in concern is of a conversation between two persons, one of whom claims to be a teacher informing that he has been an eye-witness to the EVMs being changed, which he saw while on election duty. In the audio, he is also additionally claiming that the BJP will essentially form the government, while the SP will lose as the EVMs have been changed.

The authenticity of this audio is under scrutiny, while further investigation into the matter is expected to reveal more concrete details about it.

