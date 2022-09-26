New Delhi: Congress Observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken who met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi were told to submit a written report on the current state of their Legislature Party in Rajasthan whose leader and chief minister Ashok Gehlot set to run for the party chief's post.

"Mallikarjun Kharge and I briefed, in detail, the Congress chief about our meetings in Rajasthan. She asked us for a written report. We'll give it to her by tonight or tomorrow," AICC Observer Ajay Maken told the media after meeting Gandhi.

All eyes are on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as top leaders converged at her 10, Janpath residence here on Monday after a series of developments in the last 24 hours in Rajasthan, where a majority of the party MLAs have rebelled against Sachin Pilot and want Ashok Gehlot to continue as the chief minister.

Kharge and Ajay Maken who were sent to Rajasthan, returned to Delhi on Monday after a planned meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) failed to take place. They met Gandhi at her residence soon after their return from Jaipur.

The high drama has also put a question mark on whether Gehlot would still run for the party president's post or someone else would replace him as a candidate supported by the current leadership. Gehlot has maintained that the "one man, one post" formula does not apply to him as the Congress presidential poll is an internal affair.

Maken said they would submit their report to Gandhi after which the party's further strategy would be chalked out. He said he and Kharge kept waiting for the party MLAs in Jaipur on Sunday night but they did not turn up. "We are returning to New Delhi to apprise Sonia Gandhi of the developments," Maken said.