New Delhi: Engineer-turned-innovator Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday claimed he was being asked to sign a bond by the Union Territory administration, amid his ongoing 'Climate Fast' to secure the environment in the ecologically sensitive Ladakh region. "CALLING LAWYERS OF THE WORLD!!! The #Ladakh UT administration wants me to sign this bond even when only fasts and prayers r happening," he tweeted. "Please advise how right is it, should I silence myself! I don't mind arrest at all," he wrote in the tweet.

The image attached by Wangchuk showed a part of the paper where he is directed not to make any comments, speeches and not hold any rallies or "any activity related to the recent events in Leh district, at the present time, since it has the potential of endangering the peace and tranquility and law and order...". The document also asks him to pay Rs 1,00,000 in cash in case of a breach in terms after the bond is signed.

In another tweet, Wangchuk asked people to join him in the fast from their own places and share the same on social media. "YOU CAN JOIN ME IN in climate fast. Many have asked how to join! 30th Jan is the last day of my 5-day fast... Join me for a 1 day fast from your own places and share on social media for solidarity. Those with leadership qualities could organise at safe public places from 9 am to 6 pm."

This follows Wangchuk's update regarding the first day of the fast, after which he put out a video message and noted that he was forced to carry out his fast on the rooftop of HIAL (Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh) as roads to the proposed venue - Khardung La pass - were blocked, "and partly because the administration has restricted my fast to HIAL campus and not allowed for the Khardung La top, citing threats to my life and so on".

A subsequent post on Saturday morning, notably, saw pictures of the innovator lying outside in a sleeping bag, as security personnel stood nearby. Wangchuk announced the 'climate fast' through a video message on January 21, noting "All is not well" in Ladakh - a reference to 3 Idiots, a renowned Bollywood flick from 2009 based on his life.

In the message, he went over environmental and social consequences for the locals in Ladakh, a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 back in 2019, if it is not included within the sixth schedule by the Centre - which will provide reservations to the local populace, their livelihoods and culture. Emphasizing that sixth schedule inclusion was the only way for the UT to conserve its natural and human resources, Wangchuk said the fast was an appeal to the Central Government to pay heed to the issue.