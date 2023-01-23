Hyderabad: Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk took out a trial run on Sunday night ahead of his proposed 5-day climate fast in - 40 degree at 18,000 ft at Khardungla from Jan. 26. An educator and Innovator, whose life inspired the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, said that he would update his test run experience on Monday morning.

A TEST RUN for my #ClimateFast at #Khardungla 18,000 ft minus 40 °C starting 26th January... But the test is on my rooftop at #HIAL Phyang at 11,500 ft Will update about the -20 experience in the morning #SaveLadakh. @ClimateReality @UNFCCC @UNDP_India #ilivesimply @narendramodi, he tweeted at 11.40 pm on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, sharing an image used here as Thumbnail.

Sonam has sought the intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the eco-fragile Ladakh and to provide safeguards under sixth schedule of the Constitution, which will help protect the interests of the Tribals. On Jan. 21, the activist has revealed his plans to fast in a tweet shared along with a YouTube video which runs for about 14 min. He captioned it as All is not well in Ladakh and Ladakh ki Mann ki Baat.

This line shows the severity of this issue. Just because he is polite, smiling & well mannered while raising his issue doesn’t mean it isn’t that serious. I can only imagine the frustration that my fellow Ladakhis’ might be facing after continuously being turned down for years. Despite such huge frustration, desperation, the fact that he choose the most constitutional way to raise this issue speaks volumes about his responsibility as a good citizen. My support & prayers are with you sir, stay strong. You did your job, allow me to do mine by writing mail to PMO. Once again thank you for standing with the nature & indigenous population, wrote James Steeper wrote in a comment to the video.