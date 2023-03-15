New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his 'democracy in danger' speech in London, asking him whether humiliating and defaming the nation on foreign soil was a 'democratic' act and demanded an apology from the Wayanad MP.

She accused Rahul of calling upon foreign powers who had enslaved India for centuries and of tearing down India's democratic systems and institutions. Irani also claimed that Rahul wished for foreign forces to attack India.

Irani also took a jibe at Rahul for saying that he had the right to speak anywhere in the country. She reminded him of his support for the students of JNU who had allegedly raised the slogan, 'Bharat tere tukde honge' back in 2016. She questioned why Rahul had gone there and whom he was supporting at the time.

Irani echoed the BJP MPs who have been demanding an apology from Rahul in Parliament. She claimed that Rahul had humiliated India and its institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court from abroad. She also accused him of becoming 'anti-national' in his hatred towards Prime Minister Modi by insulting India from London. Irani stated that disrespecting the chairman of the House was not democratic and demanded an apology from Rahul.

The Parliament was disrupted for a few days of the second half of the Budget session with BJP MPs demanding an apology from Rahul. However, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that there was no question of an apology from Rahul. The Opposition staged a protest by marching to the ED office in Delhi, alleging that the central government was misusing central probe agencies to target opposition leaders. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi landed in India today and was said to be present in Parliament after 2 pm.