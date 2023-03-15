New Delhi: Amid meeting leaders from 18 opposition parties ahead of the third day of the second part of the Budget session on Wednesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said there is no question of apology from party leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's remarks on democracy.

The Opposition leaders discussed their strategy in Parliament to press the government on the 'Adani' issue. There's a proposal to issue a letter of protest signed by all opposition MPs. A protest march to the ED office was also considered in the meeting. The TMC MPs, meanwhile, are protesting in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over LPG price hike.

Speaking to ANI about the demand by BJP MPs asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise in the House, the Congress president reminded the BJP that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once humiliated the people of our country by visiting five to six foreign nations and saying that being born in India is a sin.

Kharge also added that freedom of expression and speech is being weakened under the present government since those who are speaking the truth are being put behind bars. This state of the country justifies Rahul Gandhi's 'end of democracy' remark, he said adding that there is no question of an 'apology' because he has just put forth his views on Indian democracy in a debate in London.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the Parliament Budget session on Wednesday. The initial two days of the second half of the Budget session witnessed deadlock in both Houses as the ruling BJP members and the Opposition benches stuck to their respective demands.

While the BJP MPs stuck hard on their demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his 'democracy in danger' remark in London, most of the opposition parties alleged the Modi government of misusing central agencies like the ED and the CBI. They also stepped up their attack on the government, targeting them on the Adani issue.