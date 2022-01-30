Agra: Ghar par ladka hai par lad nahin sakta (There is a boy at home who can't fight)”, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Sunday, countering Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s slogan “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I’m a girl and can fight)” which she tossed during her announcement last month that the Congress will field woman candidates on 40 per cent of the UP assembly seats.

The union minister was in Agra for conducting an 'effective voter dialogue' at a hotel located near the police line where she attacked both Samajwadi Party and Congress. She claimed that now the people are looking towards BJP for development, leaving the politics of dynasty and casteism.

Smriti Irani taking another jibe at Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress leadership which remains missing after elections results are now also missing from Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls, which shows they already had accepted their defeat."

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav Irani said, "I want to ask Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, how their leaders in Meerut are threatening peoples that 'they will see them ones SP government will come in power, are they blessed by the Samajwadi Party? The leaders were forcing the poor to migrate Under the BJP government, there will be an exodus of criminals again."

"In UP, criminals are facing exodus. The BJP is going to form the govt in these elections. There was a time when BJP workers were mocked by SP and BSP. But now finally we will have the Ram Mandir. Those who opposed Ram are now dreaming of Krishna. They talk about Ram and give tickets to people like Nahid Hasan. I challenge him (Akhilesh Yadav) to come and speak on crime rates."

"Akhilesh ji says that Krishna comes to his dream. But, the reality is SP is being governed by people like Nahid Hasan & Adil," added Smriti Irani.

