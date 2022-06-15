Jalandhar (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aap Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to arrive in Jalandhar today. The two-party leaders will give a green signal to super luxurious Volvo the buses departing for Delhi Airport. Ahead of the CM's visit to Jalandhar, a few miscreants had vandalised the walls near the Sri Devi Mandir in the city by smearing the slogan 'Khalistan Zindabad' on them.

Keeping in view Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal's visit, the Jalandhar Police has made strict security arrangements. Many roads have been diverted for security reasons and police officials have been posted on multiple posts. Despite these measures, slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' were written on the walls near the temple. Upon seeing the slogans smeared on the walls in the morning the locals immediately contacted the police, who then rushed to the spot.

Also read: Kejriwal, Mann to flag off super luxurious Volvo buses to New Delhi on June 15

Officials have refused to give any comments on the matter. It is not uncommon in Jalandhar to see slogans such as these smeared on the walls before an important official visits the city. It is believed that local hooligans commit such crimes. The police force is already working hard to ensure safety for the two-party leaders, and incidents such as these only add to their worries.