Chandigarh: To end the monopoly of transport companies, including those owned by a prominent political family, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s the national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, will flag off super luxurious Volvo buses to New Delhi airport from Punjab on June 15. Addressing a press conference here, AAP’s Chief Spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that under the dynamic leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann, the AAP government has already taken many decisive decisions to end the liquor mafia, sand mafia and supply of drugs in the state.

“Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses from different districts of the state on June 15,” Kang added. Taking the previous governments to task, Kang said, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his four-and-half- a-years of the rule failed to eliminate the transport mafia, while it flourished during the Charanjit Singh Channi's tenure as mostly transport was being controlled by Congress and Akali Dal. He alleged that Congress and SAD-BJP were in cahoots to loot Punjab.

However, proactive initiatives to end the transport mafia have been visible on the ground in AAP’s two-and-a-half month rule, compared to Congress and SAD-BJP governance, which were marred by the slow-decision making. He said that the monopolisation of bus routes has been ended and new state-run luxury buses will be added to the department. The AAP government has also decided to modernise and upgrade the transportation services in the state-run buses.

The State government will run these super luxurious buses that will charge less than half of the private transporters and give double facilities than them. The booking of these buses can be easily done from the websites of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS. The timetable of these buses, to and from, will also be available on these websites, Kang told the media.