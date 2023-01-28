Karnal (Haryana): Braving inclement weather conditions, Haryana's gritty six-year-old Sienna Chopra took the expedition of carrying the tri-colour, along with her to Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in the African continent. Sienna had left for the African country Tanzania from Mumbai on January 21. After arriving at Moshi the capital city of Tanzania, Sienna set off for the high-altitude trekking, along with her father. On January 22, she left the African city of Moshi, which was perhaps the base camp, for climbing the mountain.

Read: Indian scales two of the world's highest mountains in just six days

Her goal was to cover the summit, which was situated at a height of 19,341 feet. But strong winds and inclement weather conditions were hurdles for her to complete the mission. Braving odds, Sienna was successful in reaching 17,000 feet. At the tender age of six, Sienna Chopra hailing from the Indri locality in the Karnal district of Haryana is all set to make records in the field of mountaineering and adventure sports.

When Sienna was successful in climbing the 13,000 feet, strong winds lashed Mount Kilimanjaro, causing hurdles for her to move ahead. But gritty Sienna did not lose her confidence and continued moving forward carrying the national flag in her hand. On January 26, she was successful in climbing 17000 feet. But, climbing further up became impossible for her. Haryana's Women and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda and MP Nayab Saini gifted the national flag to Sienna Chopra to achieve the feat. After scaling Mount Kilimanjaro on Friday Sienna left for her next mission to conquer Africa's fifth-highest peak Mount Meru.