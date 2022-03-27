New Delhi: The 7th edition of the Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon was held on Sunday where six runners scorched their way into the Asian and Commonwealth Games, comfortably attaining the qualifying marks. The qualifying time for the Commonwealth Games in July-August is 2:18:40 for men and 2:38:19 for women and for the Asian Games in September 2:18:48 and 2:39.28 respectively.

Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance exuded, “We are delighted that six elite athletes have made it to the Commonwealth and Asian Games. The marathon itself was exciting with the runners giving it everything.”

Olympian Nitendra Singh Rawat led the charge of the Super Six on Sunday, annexing the full marathon crown with an impressive timing of 2:16.05. Anish Thapa Magar (2:16.41) and Anil Kumar Singh (2:16.47) claimed the first and second runners-up positions in what turned out to be an intense battle for supremacy. Ashish Kumar (2:17.04), AB Belliappa (2:17.09), and Kalidas Laxman Hirave (2:18.14) were the other three men who went under the qualifying times to make the Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon a huge success.

Jyoti Gawate claimed the honors in the women’s full marathon. Her 3:01.20 could not earn her a berth for either of the mega-events this year. Nupur Singh (3:16.03) and Disket Dolma (3:22.06) grabbed the other two places on the podium. Rupan Debnath (Half-Marathon, Men; 1:12.02), Tashi Ladol (Half-Marathon, Women; 1:27.48); Abhishek Choudhary (10K, Men, 0:32.03) and Ashvini Jadhav (10K, Women 0:39.22) were the other key winners.

The marathon was organized by NEB Sports and is recognized as a National Marathon Championship by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). A total of 13,000 runners took part in it, with the half marathon drawing over 6,500. The full marathon too saw close to 2,500, making it the year’s first big run.

